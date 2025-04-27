2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships held in Richmond, Canada
Contestants compete in the Wushu division during the 2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Contestants compete in the Wushu division during the 2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Contestants compete in the Wushu division during the 2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Contestants compete during the 2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A contestant performs Taijijian during the 2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A contestant performs Taijijian during the 2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Young contestants compete in the Wushu division during the 2025 Can-Am Martial Arts Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
