China-Tunisia civilization exchange forum held in Tunis

Xinhua) 14:07, April 27, 2025

TUNIS, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The China-Tunisia Civilization Exchange Forum was held in Tunis on Saturday, drawing together 150 Chinese and Tunisian experts and scholars from the cultural, publishing, and academic fields.

Culture is one of the most important driving forces for the development of the partnership between the two countries, said Mohamed Salah Kadri, director of the 39th Tunis International Book Fair, which is being held from April 25 to May 4.

He added that Tunisia looks forward to further exchanges with China in film, drama, plastic arts, intellectual properties, and copyright in the future.

Huang Zhijian, the chairman of China Publishing Group, said it means a lot to China and Tunisia to listen to each other and discuss the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations.

China attaches importance to exchanges between different countries and civilizations, he said.

During the forum, experts and scholars discussed topics such as "Chinese modernization and South-South cooperation" and "China-Tunisia cultural exchanges and publishing cooperation."

