Visiting Chinese official meets Zambian counterparts to boost trade, investment cooperation

LUSAKA, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Assistant Minister of Commerce Tang Wenhong held meetings with Zambian government officials to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Tang first met on Friday with Paul Kabuswe, Zambia's Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, followed by talks with Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, during which they exchanged views on bilateral relations.

Tang said his visit was a follow-up on agreements reached during the Zambian president's state visit to China in 2023, as well as at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last year. He also emphasized the importance of advancing the implementation of the 10 partnership actions announced at the summit.

Highlighting mining as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, Tang said his visit also aimed to explore ways to deepen collaboration in the sector to ensure steady growth and achieve win-win outcomes for both countries.

According to Tang, mining cooperation between China and Zambia has developed significantly over the years, driven by productive investment that has supported the sector's growth.

He noted that investments by Chinese companies have revitalized Zambia's mining industry and promoted technological upgrades. "Our mining cooperation has played a critical role in cementing cooperation between the two countries and brought tangible benefits," he said.

Tang described Zambia as an important investment destination for China in Africa, noting that Chinese investment in the country had totaled nearly five billion U.S. dollars by the end of 2024, spanning sectors including mining, agriculture, and industrial parks.

Commercial cooperation had delivered significant benefits for both countries and reached new heights in recent year, he added.

For his part, Kabuswe expressed appreciation for Chinese investment in Zambia's mining sector, especially following the presidential visit to China.

He said several Chinese companies were currently undertaking expansion projects, reflecting the strong and growing bilateral ties.

Kabuswe also said Zambia was eager to tap into China's technological expertise in mining, citing the dewatering of Shaft 28 at Luanshya Mine as an example. He said the project, which uses state-of-the-art technology, had achieved about 60 percent completion, marking a major step toward reopening the mine after 23 years of inactivity.

Meanwhile, Mulenga said China had long been a true and worthy partner, even before Zambia's independence. He pointed to the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

