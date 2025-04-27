SCO meeting calls on political parties to jointly address global challenges

Xinhua) 13:03, April 27, 2025

URUMQI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of political parties from countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have expressed readiness to jointly tackle transnational challenges such as climate change, poverty and extremism, pursue universal security and promote global economic and social stability.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Political Parties Forum held on Wednesday and Thursday in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a clear message was sounded -- political parties, as the foundation of democracy and the voice of the people, must lead efforts to address pressing challenges.

The event was held in response to an initiative proposed at last year's SCO Astana Summit, and its successful hosting is an important milestone ahead of the SCO Tianjin Summit this autumn, which will be held under China's rotating presidency, according to SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

During the two-day forum, over 200 representatives of more than 60 political parties from SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners discussed the role of political parties in strengthening economic and cultural interconnectivity under the framework of the SCO.

Over the 24 years since its establishment in Shanghai, the SCO has grown from a regional organization composed of six member states into a large trans-regional "family" of 26 countries, contributing to both regional stability and global prosperity.

The SCO member states now account for nearly half of the global population and about a quarter of the global economy.

"The world today is confronted with new geopolitical, economic, and environmental challenges, and the SCO offers a valuable platform for us to seek solutions collaboratively," stated Zamirbek Askarov, first vice chairman of the Alyans (Alliance) Party of Kyrgyzstan, during the forum.

All parties must collaborate to preserve economic globalization and a free trade environment, while uniting against the regressive forces threatening global progress, said Hatem Raslan, vice general secretary of the Al-Wafd Party of Egypt.

"It is inappropriate for certain countries to attempt to revive outdated colonial ambitions and exert undue economic and political influence on others," Raslan added.

"Those who boldly stand up and say 'no' will give others courage," said Can Acun, a researcher at the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic, and Social Research. "In this era of uncertainty, no country can face challenges in isolation. We must respond in a coordinated, collective, and mutually beneficial manner."

Against this backdrop, the SCO has presented a new model of cooperation, characterized by solidarity, win-win outcomes, inclusiveness, and mutual learning among countries with different social systems and development paths.

Its efforts are already yielding positive results.

China has funded significant infrastructure projects, including the modernization of highways and railways. Among the most notable is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which is set to enhance transportation links and boost regional trade.

In 2024, trade between China and SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners reached a historic 890 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 14.4 percent of China's total foreign trade that year.

The organization's principles -- enshrined in the "Shanghai Spirit" of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development -- were highlighted as key to its success.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the past 24 years of the SCO's vigorous development have been accompanied by deepening exchange and cooperation among major political parties and organizations within the SCO family.

He proposed holding the SCO Political Party Forum on a regular basis to expand communication channels.

Located at the geographical heart of Eurasia, Xinjiang shares borders with several countries within the SCO family.

At the forum, Ma Xingrui, secretary of the Xinjiang regional committee of the Communist Party of China, said that Xinjiang is vigorously constructing a "golden channel" between Asia and Europe and developing itself into the gateway of China's westward opening up.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)