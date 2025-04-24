Supreme courts of SCO members to deepen judicial exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 13:18, April 24, 2025

HANGZHOU, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The supreme courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will further deepen judicial exchanges and cooperation, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

The joint statement was adopted at the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, held in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

The joint statement reached consensus on areas such as deepening practical cooperation in cybersecurity and digital governance, actively promoting the deep integration of technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and big data into court work, and deepening experience exchanges and practical cooperation in the judicial protection of minors.

The joint statement proposed that the supreme courts of the SCO member states should uphold the fine tradition of unity and collaboration, adhere to the path of cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit, and pursue the values of fairness and justice, so as to further consolidate and deepen judicial exchanges and cooperation under the SCO framework.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the chief justice meeting, senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing lauded the meeting mechanism for providing robust judicial safeguards for regional development and security.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, underscored the need to consistently uphold the "Shanghai Spirit" and establish a multi-dimensional cooperation framework in areas such as counter-terrorism security, economic and trade connectivity, and cultural exchanges.

SCO member states should enhance cooperation in de-radicalization, rigorously combat drug trafficking, cybercrime and transnational organized crime, and deliver strong guarantees for regional security and stability, Chen said.

