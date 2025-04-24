SCO political parties meet to discuss sustainable development of cooperation mechanism

URUMQI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A forum of political parties from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) opened on Wednesday in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During the two-day forum, over 200 representatives of more than 60 political parties from SCO member states, observer states, and dialogue partners will discuss the role of political parties in promoting the sustainable development of the SCO.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the past 24 years of vigorous development of the SCO have marked a significant period of deepening exchanges and cooperation among major political parties and organizations within the SCO family.

Noting that the CPC maintains regular communication with over 130 political parties and organizations from the SCO, Liu said China proposed holding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Political Party Forum on a regular basis to expand communication channels, enrich exchanges, and further consolidate the SCO political party network.

The event was an initiative proposed at last year's SCO Astana Summit, and its successful hosting marks an important milestone ahead of the SCO Tianjin Summit this fall, under China's rotating presidency, said SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

"This year has been declared the Year of SCO Sustainable Development, a designation that carries particular weight in an era defined by socio-economic disparities and environmental challenges," said Yermekbayev.

Under the SCO framework, a series of multi-sectoral initiatives are underway to advance regional sustainable development, with a focus on areas such as poverty alleviation, food security, public health, climate change, and transport connectivity, according to Yermekbayev.

"Political parties are crucial in shaping policies that ensure inclusive growth, protect the environment, and promote social equity," said Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, senator of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan and head of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan, said in his congratulatory message to the forum that political parties of the SCO should work together to create favorable conditions for regional and international cooperation, including expanding inter-party exchanges.

The forum was co-organized by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the CPC Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee.

