Shanghai sees 62 pct surge in foreign tourists in Q1

Xinhua) 09:47, April 27, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai recorded a significant surge in inbound tourism in the first quarter of 2025, thanks to China's further relaxation of its visa-free transit policy.

From January to March, the city received over 1.74 million inbound tourists, up 37.1 percent year on year. Of those, foreign visitors accounted for nearly 1.26 million, up 61.9 percent year on year, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

To enhance the appeal of China Travel, the country has continuously optimized its visa-free transit policy, offering more convenient payment, language support and transportation services. As one of the top destinations in China, Shanghai is offering more diversified cultural and tourism products.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) is the city's largest source of tourists, with arrivals soaring 142.4 percent to exceed 200,000, the administration said.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists from Thailand grew at the fastest rate, soaring 242.8 percent to surpass 109,000. In addition, tourists from Japan and Malaysia increased by approximately 60 percent year on year to 142,000 and 85,000, respectively.

Beyond Asia, tourist arrivals from the United States, Russia and Australia also showed significant year-on-year growth in the first quarter, reaching 92,000, 58,000 and 46,000 respectively.

To build itself into the country's "first stop" for foreign tourists, Shanghai is enhancing services such as customs clearance, telecommunications, payment, ticket purchasing and tax refunds. It is also rolling out more boutique travel routes tailored to inbound tourists.

Guo Yifeng, general manager of the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, said the attraction has optimized the ticket reservation and purchasing services for inbound tour groups and foreign visitors to further tap the international tourism source market.

The iconic landmark hosted 64,000 foreign visitors in the first quarter, representing an 89 percent year-on-year growth, according to Guo.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)