Wild snow leopard photographed in Ngari Prefecture, SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 14:25, April 25, 2025

Photo shows a wild snow leopard near Yuduo village in Gerze town, Gerze county, Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Sonam Rinchen)

A wild snow leopard was recently captured on camera by photographer Sonam Rinchen near Yuduo village in Gerze town, Gerze county, Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Snow leopards typically inhabit high-altitude environments, including rocky alpine terrain, meadows, shrublands and the fringes of high-elevation pine forests.

The elusive big cat was added to China's list of wild animals under state priority conservation in 2021, placing it under the country's highest level of protection.

