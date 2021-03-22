NW China's Qinghai releases snow leopard wearing satellite collar into wild

People's Daily Online) 10:26, March 22, 2021

“Lingzhe”, a snow leopard, is released into the wild. (Photo/ Qilian Mountain National Park management bureau in Qinghai)

On March 16, a rescued snow leopard named "Lingzhe" was released into the wild after it recovered in the Qilian Mountain National Park's section in northwest China's Qinghai province. Before being released, the snow leopard was fitted with a satellite collar to assist with research in a bid to protect the species.

With plenty of sunshine, dense vegetation and an abundant water supply, the Qilian Mountain National Park in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, Qinghai is an ideal habitat for snow leopards.

The animal was discovered on March 11 after it strayed into a villager's home and injured its head after breaking a window. Fortunately, it was taken in that day by the wildlife rescue and breeding center in Qinghai.

After taking its blood sample and giving it a health check, the center found that the animal's blood calcium level was below 1.0 mmol/L, less than the lower limit of the reference range. Then they gave the animal liquid calcium.

Luckily, the animal showed no obvious signs of illness and was able to perform actions such as jumping and roaring. But there was still a likelihood of it becoming infected with some common feline diseases due to its low level of autoantibodies, according to animal experts with the management bureau of the Qilian Mountain National Park and the Wildlife Institute of Beijing Forestry University.

On March 15, animal experts gave the snow leopard a comprehensive health check to make sure it had met the conditions for release into the wild. Before it was released, the animal experts put a satellite collar on the animal in order to obtain more information about it.

"Lingzhe" was the first case involving rescue, release and monitoring of snow leopards for scientific research in China.