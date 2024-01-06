Snow leopard spotted in nature reserve in northwest China
LANZHOU, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Images of a snow leopard have been captured by infrared cameras in a nature reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province.
It is the first time a snow leopard has been photographed in Yongchang County, which is home to the Dongdahe nature reserve station, under the Gansu Qilianshan National Nature Reserve.
The Dongdahe nature reserve station, with an altitude of 2,360 meters to 3,820 meters, covers a forest area of 528,400 mu (about 35,227 hectares).
In recent years, the Gansu Qilianshan National Nature Reserve has installed infrared cameras to further monitor the population, quantity and distribution of wild animals under its jurisdiction.
Ma Duifang, an engineer at the Gansu Qilianshan National Nature Reserve, said the appearance of the snow leopard proves the ecological environment in Yongchang is improving.
Photos
Related Stories
- Meet snow leopard Scar, king of Qilian Mountains
- China buckles down to protect snow leopards on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Over 100 snow leopards estimated in Qomolangma reserve
- Nature photography team captures splendid photos of snow leopard on mountainside patrol in NW China’s Qinghai
- Snow leopards spotted in 10 counties, one district in Nagqu, Tibet
- Panthera pardus and snow leopard appear at same location in SW China's Tibet
- NW China's Qinghai releases snow leopard wearing satellite collar into wild
- Snow leopard triggered infrared cameras 194 times in the Yellow River source
- Snow leopards spotted in northwest China
- Snow leopards spotted at source of the Yellow River
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.