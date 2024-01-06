Snow leopard spotted in nature reserve in northwest China

LANZHOU, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Images of a snow leopard have been captured by infrared cameras in a nature reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province.

It is the first time a snow leopard has been photographed in Yongchang County, which is home to the Dongdahe nature reserve station, under the Gansu Qilianshan National Nature Reserve.

The Dongdahe nature reserve station, with an altitude of 2,360 meters to 3,820 meters, covers a forest area of 528,400 mu (about 35,227 hectares).

In recent years, the Gansu Qilianshan National Nature Reserve has installed infrared cameras to further monitor the population, quantity and distribution of wild animals under its jurisdiction.

Ma Duifang, an engineer at the Gansu Qilianshan National Nature Reserve, said the appearance of the snow leopard proves the ecological environment in Yongchang is improving.

