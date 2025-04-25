China says U.S. Pentagon chief's remarks hype up "China threat"

Xinhua) 10:42, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said the United States should discard its "persecutory delusion" about the Chinese military.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comments in response to recent remarks by U.S. military and defense officials warning of China's growing military capabilities, including U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who reportedly said China's hypersonic missiles could destroy all U.S. aircraft carriers in 20 minutes.

"We have a sober understanding of our own development and hope that the U.S. side will cast away its 'persecutory delusion' and stop using others as excuses," the spokesperson said.

"Some people in the United States always view the Chinese military through tinted glasses of bias, cooking up the so-called 'Chinese military threat.' I believe this is precisely what obstructs exchanges between the two countries' militaries," Zhang said.

The spokesperson stressed that non-conflict, non-confrontation and peaceful coexistence are the most fundamental common interests between China and the United States, as well as a shared expectation of people around the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)