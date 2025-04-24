China says no amount of lies can conceal U.S. ambition to control Panama Canal

Xinhua) 10:12, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the United States to stop smearing China by stoking up the Panama Canal-related issues, saying no amount of lies can cover up the U.S. ambition to control the canal.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also urged the United States to stop obstructing normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Latin American countries, including Panama.

Guo made the remarks at a press briefing in response to Panamanian media's criticism of U.S. interference and hegemonic actions in Central American countries, particularly Panama. The Panamanian side accused the United States of exploiting the fabricated "China threat" to seize the control of the Panama Canal, and exposed U.S. plans to establish a long-term military presence in Panama, which could cause risks of new military intervention and economic exploitation, and further harm of Panama's interests.

The incisive commentaries from Panamanian media have laid bare the true nature of U.S. hegemonic conduct, Guo said.

By concocting lies about Chinese control over the Panama Canal and maliciously attacking China, Washington is merely creating excuses to justify its own control of the canal, advance its expansion, and pursue its hegemony of Monroe Doctrine style, Guo added.

"Both the international community and the Panamanian people see through this clearly," said Guo, adding that Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has also rejected all claims of Chinese interference and intervention.

The United States should focus on taking concrete actions that genuinely contribute to regional and global development and prosperity, Guo said.

