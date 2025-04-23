U.S. should conduct dialogue with China on basis of equality, respect, mutual benefits: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:28, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- If the U.S. side truly wishes to solve tariff-related issues with China through dialogue and negotiation, it must stop threatening and extorting, and conduct the dialogue on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefits, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to the latest comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on trade tensions between the two countries.

