China strengthens IP protection efforts for private enterprises

Xinhua) 08:51, April 25, 2025

A press conference on China's intellectual property rights development of 2024 is held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China has implemented a series of measures to enhance intellectual property (IP) protection for private enterprises, ensuring a supportive environment that nurtures their growth, said the country's top IP regulator on Thursday.

According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), national IP protection centers in 2024 received over 240,000 patent pre-examination requests from private enterprises, providing them fast, timely protection.

Nationwide IP departments also handled 37,000 patent infringement cases involving private firms last year, offering multiple dispute resolution channels.

The CNIPA has launched a patent industrialization program to support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, with nearly 17,000 private enterprises participating in it. In addition, IP-backed financing has been extended to over 40,000 private enterprises.

Furthermore, the country's top IP regulator has strengthened early warning mechanisms for overseas IP risks in recent years, helping private enterprises save over 400 million yuan (about 55 million U.S. dollars) in dispute resolution costs. It has also provided training on international IP applications to better equip private enterprises for global competition.

Noting that the private economy serves as a crucial driving force in advancing China's modernization, Shen Changyu, head of the CNIPA, said that greater IP protection efforts will be devoted to private enterprises.

