China reaffirms commitment to IPR protection in response to EU appeal

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to protecting intellectual property rights (IPRs) after the European Union (EU) appealed a WTO panel report under the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA).

China welcomes the WTO panel's support for its position in the dispute, said an official from the Ministry of Commerce in a statement, adding that the country has long prioritized IPR protection and made notable progress.

The official said that China has received the EU's appeal request and will handle it in accordance with MPIA rules to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

The MPIA plays a key role in maintaining the stability and predictability of the multilateral trading system, the official noted, adding that China will continue to work with other MPIA participants to ensure its effective implementation and uphold the rule-based multilateral trading system.

