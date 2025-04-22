Chinese courts conclude over 540,000 intellectual property cases in 2024

Xinhua) 10:13, April 22, 2025

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts nationwide concluded more than 540,000 legal cases related to intellectual property (IP) last year, which shows rising efficiency and effectiveness in handling such cases, said the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Monday.

According to SPC documents, Chinese courts have utilized preservation measures in litigation and punitive compensation to ensure harsher punishments for IP infringements and violations. In 2024, the punitive compensation mechanism was applied to a total of 460 civil cases involving IP infringements, up 44.2 percent year on year.

In the course of last year, people's courts concluded a total of 24,979 first-instance administrative cases related to trademarks, with intensified efforts to crack down on activities such as trademark registration with ill-will and trademark counterfeiting, the SPC said.

In addition, Chinese courts have strengthened judicial protection of copyright and improved judgement rules and efficacy in handling copyright cases, the SPC added.

