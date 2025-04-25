Technologies advance archaeology efforts at Liangzhu site

April 25, 2025

Tourists visit the Liangzhu Museum under the guidance of a docent in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

HANGZHOU, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums is scheduled from April 23 to 25 in Hangzhou, gathering experts from more than 60 countries and regions to discuss the experience and practices of how museums play a role in cultural heritage protection and how to utilize new technologies.

The Liangzhu site represents the 5,000-year history of the Chinese civilization. In 2019, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In recent years, technologies have played a vital role in archaeological activities at the Liangzhu site, and they are helping better present the charms of this world heritage site to visitors.

A researcher takes soil samples from the southern city wall of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A researcher uses a drone to capture the layout of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This photo taken on April 23, 2025 shows a scene of the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A researcher conducts pH tests on soil samples at a testing center of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Researchers conduct experiments on "grass-wrapped mud", a construction technique of the water conservancy system of the Liangzhu Ancient City, at a testing center of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A guest attending the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums visits the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Guests attending the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums visit the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Guests attending the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums visit the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Guests attending the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums visit the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Staff members monitor the real-time status of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City with digital and intelligent applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A researcher takes soil samples from the southern city wall of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Researchers conducts a physical disease control experiment at a testing center of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

LEFT: A researcher remotely controls drones using a digital and intelligent application at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2025; RIGHT: A drone takes off from a droneport to conduct a routine inspection at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Guests attending the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums visit the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Guests attending the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums view exhibits of the Liangzhu Museum with AR glasses in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

