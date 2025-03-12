We Are China

Archaeologists carry out survey for Hongshan culture in Liaoning, NE China

Xinhua) 08:26, March 12, 2025

Researchers conduct an archaeological survey in Shuangta District of Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Archaeologists carried out a survey for Hongshan culture on Tuesday in Shuangta District.

Hongshan culture is an important prehistoric archaeological culture dating back roughly 5,000 to 6,000 years. Its distribution covers three regions located in the west of Liaoning Province, the north of Hebei Province and the east of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Among these, Liaoning is the core area in terms of Hongshan culture distribution and the focal region for studying this culture.

Researchers conduct an archaeological survey in Shuangta District of Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

A researcher cleans pottery shards in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

An aerial drone photo shows an archaeological survey site for Hongshan culture in Shuangta District of Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

A researcher conducts an archaeological survey in Shuangta District of Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A researcher shows pottery shards in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

A researcher shows pottery shards in Shuangta District of Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A drone photo shows a researcher conducting an archaeological survey in Shuangta District of Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

Researchers pack pottery shards in Shuangta District of Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

