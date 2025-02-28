7,000-year-old fire-making toolset unearthed in east China

Xinhua) 16:44, February 28, 2025

NANJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have unearthed a fire-drilling toolset dating back about 7,000 years at an archaeological site in east China's Jiangsu Province, marking it as the earliest known physical evidence of fire-making technology discovered in China to date.

Gan Huiyuan, a researcher at the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology, who is leading the excavation at the Caoyangang site, said the newly unearthed toolset consists of a drill stick and a fireboard.

The drill stick measures over 60 centimeters in length, while the fireboard is over 30 centimeters long. The brown artifact has over 10 deep black circular indentations on its surface, showing clear signs of scorching.

"This toolset is not only the longest found at the site but also the most well-preserved fire-drilling equipment discovered to date," Gan said, adding that since the excavation began, multiple fire-drilling tools have been discovered there.

Additionally, a circular groove, likely used for tying a rope, was found on one end of the fireboard, suggesting it was designed for easy carrying or hanging.

The Caoyangang site, spanning over 80,000 square meters, has unearthed a wealth of items beyond the fire-making tools. More than 3,000 items, including pottery, bone tools, wooden objects, animal remains from deer, pigs, cattle, dogs, and various birds, and aquatic plant remains, have been discovered at the site.

These findings show a vivid picture of the daily lives and aesthetic sensibilities of the ancient people who once thrived in the region, archaeologists said.

