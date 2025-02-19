China unveils top archaeological discoveries of 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Six significant archaeological sites in China were named the top new discoveries in 2024, announced Wednesday at an annual forum hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
The Dadong paleolithic site in Helong City, Jilin Province, is among the honorees. This site is the largest and most culturally rich Upper Paleolithic discovery in northeast Asia, renowned for providing the region's clearest and oldest cultural sequences.
The Xiatang neolithic site in Xianju County, Zhejiang Province, is also on the list. This site is crucial evidence of China's 10,000-year cultural history, providing new material for the study of regional cultural evolution and the history of rice farming.
Another major discovery is the Wuwangdun Tomb in Huainan City, Anhui Province. This tomb is the largest, highest-ranking, and most complex burial site from the ancient Chu state, dating back over 2,200 years. The excavation offers valuable insights into burial practices and the culture of the Chu state, especially following its migration eastward.
Other honored sites include the Siwa site in Gansu Province, which features a Majiayao culture settlement dating back about 5,000 years; the Zhouyuan site in Shaanxi Province, known for its large rammed-earth structures from the pre-Zhou Dynasty period; and the Jingdezhen ceramic industry sites in Jiangxi Province, which span more than 600 years and encompass the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1636-1912) dynasties.
The forum, first held in 2002, serves as a platform for announcing and exchanging the latest archaeological achievements and findings in China.
Photos
