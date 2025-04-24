Top Chinese archaeological discoveries for 2024 unveiled

Xinhua) 16:25, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China revealed on Thursday a list of new archaeological findings as its top 10 discoveries for 2024.

The selected projects span diverse fields such as human origins, the origins, formation and early development process of Chinese civilization, and the formation and development of a unified multi-ethnic nation, said Qiao Yunfei, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Among the findings are the Mengxihe Paleolithic site in the southwestern province of Sichuan, the Xiatang Neolithic site in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the Liulihe relics site in Beijing, as well as the Mapu Tsho relics site in Xizang Autonomous Region and the Mo'er Temple ruins in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

