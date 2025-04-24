China has 6.8 million translation professionals: report
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China had 6.8 million translation professionals by the end of 2024, according to a report released by the Translators Association of China on Thursday.
The report on the development of China's translation industry highlighted a continuous influx of talent and a growing overall demand within the sector.
The report emphasized that translation services are expanding beyond traditional language services to include comprehensive content services. This shift integrates areas like international communication and global marketing into the operational domains of translation firms.
Additionally, the report revealed that higher education translation programs are increasingly concentrating on specialized fields, including foreign affairs, industrial engineering, technology and artificial intelligence, and pharmaceuticals.
