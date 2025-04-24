Chinese EV maker NIO to launch Firefly brand in 16 overseas markets

Xinhua) 13:09, April 24, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese EV maker NIO will expand its Firefly brand to another 16 countries across five continents this year, targeting the fast-growing global compact car market, the company announced at a Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

The Firefly brand, focused on premium smart EVs for urban mobility, will enter markets including the Netherlands, Norway and Costa Rica, adopting a flexible hybrid sales strategy with local partners, according to NIO founder William Li.

"We will leverage our local partners' existing dealerships and service networks while maintaining NIO's standards," Li said.

With global compact car sales exceeding 15 million units in 2024, including nearly 5 million in Europe and some 1.8 million apiece in China and South America, Firefly aims to capture demand with its focus on safety, smart features and space-efficient design, balancing global needs while delivering a premium compact EV experience.

The company expects Firefly to become a key growth driver and potential boost for sales of its other brands.

