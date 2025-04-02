100 Chinese electric buses hit streets of Ethiopian capital

Xinhua) 10:15, April 02, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Addis Ababa City Administration has introduced 100 electric buses across Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, as part of an effort to promote electric mobility in the East African country.

Assembled by the local company Belayneh Kindie Metal Engineering Complex, with components imported from China, the new fleet of electric buses is equipped with integrated Intelligent Transportation System and Fare Collection System technologies, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported Tuesday.

These electric buses have officially begun offering a convenient commuting experience for the city's residents along the Bus Rapid Transit, a new mass transport route in the city.

These electric buses will enhance the public transport network across the capital. They are environmentally friendly with zero emissions and offer a comfortable ride with ample capacity for passengers, Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics Alemu Sime was quoted as saying.

He added that these electric buses will utilize dedicated bus lanes, ensuring faster travel for commuters. These buses are expected to significantly alleviate the existing public transportation shortage in Addis Ababa and provide a more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable commuting option for its residents.

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics, more than 100,000 electric vehicles are currently on the road across the country, and the government aims to increase this number to 500,000 within the next decade, replacing 95 percent of fuel-powered vehicles.

To accelerate the shift to electric mobility, the Ethiopian government imposed a ban on the import of gasoline and diesel vehicles early last year amid a global surge in fuel prices.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)