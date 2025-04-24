China-UAE investment forum strengthens bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 11:00, April 24, 2025

ABU DHABI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China-UAE Investment Forum (Nanjing Session) has been held in the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (JOCIC Park) near Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 120 government officials, business leaders, and financial institutions from both countries.

Co-organized by China's Nanjing Municipal Government and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the forum was held Tuesday with the theme "Working Together to Create Investment Glory," featuring investment briefings, corporate roadshows, and a project signing ceremony.

Chen Zhichang, mayor of Nanjing, expressed hopes in his keynote speech that enterprises and institutions from both sides would strengthen cooperation across various sectors. He encouraged more Nanjing-based companies to boost their presence in the park, aiming to elevate bilateral trade to new heights.

Zhu Lian, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in the UAE, noted that he looks forward to seeing more high-quality companies from Nanjing and other regions of China partner with the park to explore broader investment opportunities in the UAE.

Fatima Al Hammadi, chief commercial officer of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group, said the economic zone will continue to collaborate with the JOCIC Park to create new opportunities for Chinese manufacturers to expand their operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

A total of five cooperation agreements were signed during the event.

