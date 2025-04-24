SINOPEC launches training program for over 800 Ugandans

April 24, 2025

Trainees look at a machine during the opening ceremony of SINOPEC Uganda Subsidiary's localized employee skills training program at the Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute in Kampala, Uganda, on April 23, 2025. SINOPEC, the Chinese firm contracted to build Uganda's Central Processing Facility (CPF), began training more than 800 Ugandans on Wednesday as part of efforts to develop a skilled local workforce for the country's oil sector. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, April 23 (Xinhua) -- SINOPEC, the Chinese firm contracted to build Uganda's Central Processing Facility (CPF), began training more than 800 Ugandans on Wednesday as part of efforts to develop a skilled local workforce for the country's oil sector.

The training will be conducted in batches through October at the Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute, with courses covering areas such as fabrication, pipe fitting and scaffolding, according to SINOPEC.

Betty Jackie Namubiru, manager of national content at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, a state agency that regulates and monitors the petroleum sector, said the industry still requires a significant number of skilled local workers.

"I therefore want to take this opportunity to thank SINOPEC-Uganda Limited for the initiative, and Sunmaker for the effort they have put in place to continuously build capacity for Ugandans," Namubiru said.

"We believe that by equipping our local workforce with world-class skills and best practices, we are not only ensuring operational excellence but also fostering long-term economic growth, self-reliance and the development of local expertise in this vital industry," she added.

Yi Xuhui, project director at SINOPEC, said the company has already trained at least 900 people and plans to train around 860 more, particularly in pipeline welding, CPF installation, construction and maintenance.

"We are here in Uganda for Uganda. The training will continue, and these internationally recognized skills can be used by trainees anywhere in the world," Yi said.

Damian Yonitho, one of the trainees, expressed his gratitude to SINOPEC for the opportunity to learn from experienced instructors. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I promise to learn with commitment so I can master as many skills as possible," he said.

Uganda discovered 6.5 billion barrels of oil in 2006, of which 1.4 billion barrels are considered commercially viable, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development. The country is currently constructing an oil refinery and a crude oil pipeline as part of its broader oil development strategy.

