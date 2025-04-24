Campus job fair held in Xining, China's Qinghai

A student fills in her information during a campus job fair held at Qinghai College of Architectural Technology in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 23, 2025. The job fair was attended by 45 employers who provided more than 1,700 vacancies to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Students learn about recruitment information during a campus job fair held at Qinghai College of Architectural Technology in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 23, 2025.

Students attend a campus job fair held at Qinghai College of Architectural Technology in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 23, 2025.

A student (L) talks with an employer during a campus job fair held at Qinghai College of Architectural Technology in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 23, 2025.

