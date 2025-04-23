New species of Celastraceae discovered in Chengdu City, China's Sichuan
Hu Jun, a researcher at the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), views a file photo of Euonymus chengduanus in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2025. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Hu Jun (R) and Luo Yao, researchers at the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), conduct a vegetation survey in the Longquan Mountains in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2025. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Hu Jun (L) and Luo Yao, researchers at the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collect plant specimens in the Longquan Mountains in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2025. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Hu Jun, a researcher at the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), observes the specimen of Euonymus chengduanus in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2025. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Hu Jun, a researcher at the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), shows the specimen of Euonymus chengduanus in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2025. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
This undated file photo shows the flowering Euonymus chengduanus. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Photo by Hu Jun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 11, 2025 shows Euonymus chengduanus in the Longquan Mountains in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
This photo taken on April 11, 2025 shows the buds of Euonymus chengduanus in the Longquan Mountains in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Hu Jun (R) and Luo Yao, researchers at the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), observe the growth of Euonymus chengduanus in the Longquan Mountains in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2025. Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Celastraceae in Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and named it Euonymus chengduanus. Their findings have been published in a recent edition of the Ecology and Evolution, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
