New Leptobrachella species found in central China
CHANGSHA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Leptobrachella in central China's Hunan Province and named it Leptobrachella yongshunensis.
According to researchers, the Leptobrachella, belonging to the family Megophryidae within the order Anura, is widely distributed across southern China, northeastern India, and Southeast Asia. Species of this genus are characterized by their small body size and inhabit humid environments along stream banks.
"The discovery of the new species holds significant scientific and ecological importance," Wu Tao, a teacher from the College of Biology and Environmental Sciences at Jishou University, told Xinhua on Wednesday.
Wu, also the team manager, noted that the discovery offered new support for studying the evolutionary history, geographical distribution and ecological adaptability of Leptobrachella.
As amphibians serve as an indicator species for environmental health, their presence signifies the sound ecosystem in the region, which provides a favorable habitat for the survival of other rare species, Wu added.
According to a biodiversity survey of Hunan's county-level regions, the province has so far recorded 1,068 species of vertebrates and 6,292 species of vascular plants. Among these, 179 species of wild animals and 160 species of wild plants are under national key protection.
