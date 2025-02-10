Chinese scientists develop gene-editing method to reduce corn plant height

Xinhua) 08:26, February 10, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed a gene-editing technique to reduce corn plant height, enabling the creation of compact, high-density varieties resistant to lodging, according to a study published in the Plant Biotechnology Journal.

Corn, the world's most-produced cereal crop, is crucial to global food security. While increasing planting density is a key strategy for boosting yields, progress in developing shorter, sturdier plants has been limited by a lack of genetic resources.

The research was conducted by the Biotechnology Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) in collaboration with Anhui Agricultural University and South China Agricultural University. It focused on modifying the Br2 gene through targeted gene editing. Researchers designed a knockout vector for the Br2 gene and identified seven transgenic lines with distinct mutations in corn inbred varieties.

Hybridization experiments showed that all 28 hybrid offspring derived from crosses with elite inbred lines produced dwarf progeny. To accelerate breeding, the team developed a haploid inducer-mediated genome editing system, enabling the conversion of edited haploid plants into stable double-haploid lines within two generations. Three elite inbred lines treated with the system exhibited significant reductions in plant height.

"This method allows rapid and precise modification of plant height across different genetic backgrounds," said Wang Baobao, corresponding author of the study and a researcher at the CAAS. "It provides critical technical support for breeding corn varieties optimized for dense planting and enhanced lodging resistance."

