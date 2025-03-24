Chinese scientists decode genetic variations in tea plants

Xinhua) 10:35, March 24, 2025

FUZHOU, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have revealed the genetic basis of key agronomic and metabolic traits in tea plants, shedding light on the future breeding of tea varieties featuring favorable qualities.

The research, conducted by scientists from multiple agricultural science academies in China over a period of five years, suggests "the pivotal role of southwest China as the origin of tea plants, revealing the genetic diversity and domestication status of ancient tea plants," said the article published in the journal Nature Genetics.

The research team collected 1,325 tea tree germplasm resources from 14 major tea-producing countries worldwide. Using genome-wide association studies, researchers identified thousands of substantial associations related to leaf shape and metabolite traits -- pinpointing candidate genes for crucial agronomic and flavor attributes.

Through deep whole-genome resequencing of the samples, a comprehensive genome-wide genetic variation map was constructed, said Chen Changsong, one of the corresponding authors of the article.

The study also identified the advantageous genes and harmful mutation loci in tea traits -- which is helpful for future breeding of new tea varieties with better flavor, stronger resistance and wider adaptability, thereby providing strong scientific and technological support for the sustainable development of the tea industry.

