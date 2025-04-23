Chinese FM hopes new Austrian government will continue friendly policy toward China

Xinhua) 11:04, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday expressed hope that the new Austrian government will continue to pursue a friendly policy toward China, promote bilateral relations to jointly address current global challenges, and play a constructive role in international peace and development.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when having a phone conversation with Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger at the latter's request.

Noting that Austria has a profound historical heritage and a mature, stable foreign policy, Wang said China-Austria relations have maintained sound development, with both sides consistently upholding their partnership, prioritizing cooperation, adhering to mutual respect, and seeking common ground while shelving differences.

China is ready to further deepen high-level exchanges with the EU, solidify the foundation of mutual trust, and properly manage differences, Wang said, calling on the two sides to take the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic ties as an opportunity to draw useful experience and jointly open the next successful 50 years.

He hopes that Austria will continue to play a positive role in this process.

The United States has been arbitrarily imposing tariffs on other countries, severely undermining international trade rules and order, Wang said, calling these actions classic acts of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying.

China, as a responsible major country, will continue to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, safeguard the international order based on international law, and share development opportunities with the world through high-level opening-up, said Wang.

As two major pillars and markets of the global economy, China and the EU should shoulder international responsibilities, jointly protect the multilateral trading system, and work together to build an open world economy, Wang added.

For her part, Meinl-Reisinger said that China is an important partner for Austria in Asia, with fruitful and promising cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade and tourism.

Noting the profound changes in the current international landscape, Meinl-Reisinger said that Austria values and looks forward to deepening its sound relations with China on the bilateral and multilateral levels. The new Austrian government adheres to the one-China policy and will maintain continuity in its China policy.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the EU and China, Meinl-Reisinger said that the EU looks forward to enhancing economic and trade cooperation with China, maintaining the stable and constructive development of EU-China relations, and jointly addressing global challenges.

The EU will remain united in safeguarding its own interests and the multilateral trading system, she added.

