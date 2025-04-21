Chinese Consulate-General in Melbourne issues water safety advisory

Xinhua) 10:30, April 21, 2025

SYDNEY, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese nationals were washed off rocks recently in the Australian state of Victoria, and one has died while the other is missing, the Chinese Consulate-General in Melbourne said on Saturday.

The two Chinese citizens were swept away by a sudden wave when they were walking on rocks by the sea in Victoria, the Chinese Consulate-General said.

The Consulate-General once again urgently advised Chinese citizens in the region to stay vigilant about water safety and take serious precautions regarding water-related activities.

The Consulate-General urged individuals to avoid swimming in rough seas and to steer clear of walking, taking photographs, or fishing on cliffs where sudden waves pose a serious drowning risk.

It also recommended participating in water activities with companions for mutual safety and avoiding unfamiliar or restricted coastal areas that may pose risks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)