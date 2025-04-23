Interview: Croatia's Koprivnica welcomes Chinese visitors, says tourism official

Xinhua) 09:31, April 23, 2025

KOPRIVNICA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Kristina Socev, assistant director of the Koprivnica-Krizevci County Tourist Board in northern Croatia, has extended her warm welcome to Chinese tourists as the annual traditional outdoor Easter eggs exhibition is underway in the city.

"We warmly welcome guests from China" to visit the Easter eggs exhibition held on the Zrinski Square in the center of Koprivnica, Socev said in a recent interview with Xinhua, adding that "everyone is welcome, especially friends from China," the world's largest outbound tourism market with a population of 1.4 billion.

China has become an increasingly important source of tourism for Croatia. According to the Croatian Tourist Board, in 2024, there were more than 250,000 arrivals and 365,000 overnight stays recorded from the Chinese market in Croatia, which represented an increase of 41 percent in arrivals and 37 percent in overnight stays compared with 2023.

The Koprivnica-Krizevci County Tourist Board, as the first in Croatia, launched a project in 2008 to make large Easter eggs painted in the naive style, a showcase for the impressive painting style depicting the rural life of northern Croatia, and has been shown in the annual exhibition called "Easter Eggs from the Heart."

The Easter eggs, 2.05-meter high and 1.5-meter wide each, are the largest in size and the most famous in Croatia. They have been "of great importance for the promotion of naive painting, Croatian culture and tourism," Socev noted.

"The Easter eggs have become a kind of invitation for tourists worldwide to visit our county, but they are also an excellent promotion of Croatia and our naive art," she said. The exhibition was opened on April 4 and will last until April 28.

The Koprivnica Easter eggs have been sent as gifts to be displayed in galleries and public squares outside the country, including Budapest, Milan, Brussels, Prague, and Rome.

"In addition to the tourist offer, there is also the hospitality of our people, so we are very happy to welcome guests from China," Socev said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)