International representatives gather in China's Hunan to discuss development of fireworks industry

CHANGSHA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from governments and enterprises and industry experts from over 60 countries, as well as distributors and buyers from Chinese provinces have gathered in central China's Hunan Province to discuss the high-quality development of the fireworks industry.

They are attending the 19th International Symposium on Fireworks (ISF) and the First Hunan (Liling) Fireworks Industry Expo, opened in the city of Liling on Monday. Foreign representatives and industry experts come from countries, including the United States, France and Germany.

This year's event, which runs through Friday, focuses on discussions about safety, artistry, cultural inheritance and management in the industry. The agenda includes two exhibitions, four conferences, seven international artistic fireworks displays, and nine seminars, offering multifaceted opportunities for collaboration and exchange.

Guillaume Chartier, CEO of GFA Pyrotechnic, a major Canadian fireworks company specializing in custom-made pyrotechnic displays, expressed his amazement at the vast array of Chinese fireworks products on display.

"The purpose I came here is to source more new Chinese fireworks products and discuss the challenges of the fireworks industry with my peers," said Chartier. His company has been importing Chinese fireworks for over 30 years due to their superior quality and competitive pricing.

China is the world's largest producer of fireworks, accounting for 90 percent of global production and approximately 80 percent of international trade volume, according to a report released by Zero Power Intelligence Group, an industry research company in China.

Liling is one of China's four major fireworks production centers. Its firework products span nine categories with over 4,000 varieties, exported to more than 150 countries and regions, capturing a quarter of the global market share.

