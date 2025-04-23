China's largest land-based wind turbine installed with record capacity

Xinhua) 09:11, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A giant 16.2-megawatt land-based wind turbine, the largest single-unit onshore wind power generator in China, has been successfully installed in the eastern province of Jiangsu, marking a breakthrough in high-capacity clean energy technology.

Its developer China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) said on Monday that compared with standard models currently available, this unit's electricity generation capacity has been increased by 3.2 times, greatly improving the efficiency of high-quality wind energy resources and land use.

Wang Hao, the project manager of the CRCC, said that the self-developed turbine features a hub height of 155 meters, equivalent to a 50-story building, and boasts a rotor diameter of 266 meters, and a sweeping area of 55,500 square meters, the size of nearly eight soccer fields. A single blade spans 130 meters.

The wind turbine is located 5 kilometers off the coast of Dafeng District, Yancheng City. Operating at full capacity, the turbine generates 16,200 kilowatt-hours per hour, sufficient to power 170,000 households annually.

The turbine incorporates new materials for the long flexible blades, an integrated drive chain, and domestically-produced key components, all of which have undergone comprehensive testing, significantly enhancing product quality and safety while improving power generation efficiency and reliability, said Wang.

