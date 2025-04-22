Senior Chinese political advisor calls for closer cooperation with Africa

Xinhua) 08:35, April 22, 2025

DAKAR, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), led a delegation on visits to Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal from April 8 to 17, calling for joint efforts to promote China-Africa cooperation.

During the trip, he met with Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar; Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe, President of the National Assembly Adama Bictogo and High-Level Representative of the President Gilbert Kone Kafana; Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and President of the National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye.

Hu said that at the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward six proposals and 10 partnership initiatives for joining hands to advance modernization for China and Africa, ushering in a new chapter in building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

China will advance the implementation of the important consensus reached between the Chinese president and the leaders of the three countries, as well as the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa in various fields and better benefit the people of both sides, Hu said.

The CPPCC stands ready to contribute to these efforts, he noted.

Officials from the three countries reaffirmed their adherence to the one-China principle and expressed their willingness to work with China to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and to further advance bilateral relations and China-Africa cooperation.

