Kenya hosts China-Africa cooperation forum on rainwater harvesting solutions

NAIROBI, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A high-level forum aimed at promoting China-Africa cooperation in water resources management was held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Thursday, with a focus on sharing China's expertise to support sustainable water supply across the continent.

The day-long Gansu Collaboration Workshop brought together Chinese and African experts, researchers, and government officials to exchange best practices, foster dialogue, and explore practical solutions for water-scarce regions in Africa.

Representatives from the Gansu Academy for Water Conservancy shared case studies of successful rainwater harvesting and small-scale irrigation systems implemented in China.

Solomon Leiro Letangule, chief executive officer of the state-owned Kenya Water Institute, noted that out of the 354 billion cubic meters of rainwater received annually in Kenya, only 55.4 million cubic meters of water are harvested, highlighting the underutilization of resources.

"Kenya is keen to pursue partnerships with China, because Kenya requires a pool of competent professionals to provide technical, advisory, and training services to boost its water conservation efforts," Letangule said.

Ma Chengxiang, secretary-general of the Rainwater Harvesting Committee of the China Hydraulics Engineering Society, said China is ready to share its decades-long experience in water conservation and innovation, especially in arid and semi-arid regions.

He noted that the forum provided an avenue to promote knowledge and enhance South-South cooperation to ensure water security and sustainable development in Africa.

