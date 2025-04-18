China unveils measures to expand, upgrade domestic services consumption

Xinhua) 14:13, April 18, 2025

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China has released a series of new measures aimed at expanding and upgrading consumption in the domestic services sector, as part of broader efforts to stimulate domestic demand.

The guidelines, jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and eight other departments, focus on improving the quality of domestic services, making services more accessible to consumers, enhancing policy support, and fostering a better consumption environment.

The document encourages domestic service enterprises to explore emerging areas while promoting integration with industries like home renovation and furnishing.

To better meet consumer needs, the measures also call for leveraging community-based service outlets to deliver tailored services to meet personalized demand, including shared housekeeping, cooking and child pick-up services.

Meanwhile, the guidelines stress improving the employment environment for domestic service workers.

