Deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel delivered for use in China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 10:46, April 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A 150,000-tonne deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel was delivered for use Thursday in east China's port city of Qingdao. The ship-borne smart aquaculture system is expected to have an annual output of 3,600 tonnes of high-quality fish. The breeding cabins can be used to cultivate fish species such as large yellow croaker and salmon. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

QINGDAO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A 150,000-tonne deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel was delivered for use Thursday in east China's port city of Qingdao.

The ship, built with investment from the Qingdao Conson Development (Group) Co., Ltd., has a displacement of 150,000 tonnes. It is 244.9 meters long and houses 15 breeding cabins with a total water holding capacity of nearly 100,000 cubic meters.

Around 610 million yuan (about 84.6 million U.S. dollars) has been invested in the ship, which is for use by Qingdao Conson.

The ship-borne smart aquaculture system is expected to have an annual output of 3,600 tonnes of high-quality fish. The breeding cabins can be used to cultivate fish species such as large yellow croaker and salmon.

The new aquaculture vessel is an updated version of its 100,000-tonne predecessor delivered on May 20, 2022. Its predecessor has now already traveled over 17,000 nautical miles. The vessel pushed the aquaculture area from nearshore to deep sea, using high-quality seawater resources for breeding.

The new vessel has made more than 160 technological breakthroughs. In particular, the application of digital and intelligent technologies has been boosted, and the entire fish breeding process is now accomplished fully by machinery.

Crew members work in the monitor room for fish breeding of a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Crew members work in the cockpit of a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows an interior view of a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People attend a delivery ceremony for a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows a view of a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Crew members work in the cockpit of a deep-sea intelligent aquaculture vessel berthed at the port of Beihai yard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)