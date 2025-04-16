China sets new record in shipbuilding with delivery of world's largest LNG-fueled container ship

The 24,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) dual-fuel vessel. (Photo/Screenshot from a post on the official WeChat account of Science and Technology Daily)

China has reached a significant milestone in shipbuilding with the delivery of a 24,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) vessel - the world's largest dual-fuel container ship - to the CMA CGM in Shanghai on Tuesday, according to the Science and Technology Daily.

Constructed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Co, the vessel has a length of 399 meters and a width of 61.3 meters. It has the capacity to carry 23,876 standard containers and 2,200 refrigerated containers.

Compared to same-model conventional fuel-powered vessels, the ship demonstrates superior environmental performance. As reported by the Science and Technology Daily, the vessel reduces carbon emissions by 20 percent and nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 85 percent.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co has already delivered 17 ships to the CMA CGM group, including 12 dual-fuel-powered vessels.

China's shipbuilding industry continues to break records with each new delivery. From the 21,000 TEU vessels to the 23,000 TEU ships and now the 24,000 TEU vessel, the scale and complexity of these ships have been improving, the Science and Technology Daily reported, citing experts.

"We now have bigger ships and shorter construction time," the expert said, noting that the achievement exemplifies China's leading position in meeting the global demand for greener, more efficient shipping solutions.

