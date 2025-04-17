Major Chinese shipbuilder delivers 2 environmentally friendly vessels

GUANGZHOU, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Two environmentally friendly vessels built by a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) for the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) were delivered on Wednesday in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

One of the vessels, a luxury RoPax ferry, was constructed by the Guangzhou Shipyard International Corporation (GSI) for MSC's passenger ferry operator, Grandi Navi Veloci, and meets the environmental friendliness standard of Registro Italiano Navale's "Green Plus" class notation.

Measuring 218 meters in length and featuring 12 decks, the ship can accommodate 1,785 passengers and 600 vehicles. Amenities onboard include a buffet restaurant, observation lounge, pizzeria, duty-free shop and children's play area.

Also delivered on the same day was a dual-fuel container ship with a capacity of 16,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Chartered by MSC and owned by CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., the vessel is part of a series, with six similar ships already delivered to MSC by Chinese shipbuilder GSI.

The new container ship is equipped with an LNG dual-fuel system, placing it among the top-performing large green container ships globally, according to the shipbuilder.

