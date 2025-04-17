Vice premier calls for improved flood control capacity, agricultural production

Xinhua) 10:04, April 17, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the construction site of a comprehensive improvement project of the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. Liu made a research trip to Beijing and Hebei. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

SHIJIAZHUANG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has emphasized the need to improve the flood control and disaster reduction capacities of the Haihe River Basin, and the importance of strengthening spring agricultural production.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip to Beijing and Hebei.

He stressed the importance of implementing the central authorities' decisions and plans on accelerating the improvement of the flood control system in the Haihe River Basin, and the need to ensure the safety of major cities and infrastructure.

Liu also called for improving the rain monitoring and forecast system, with strict control over the quality of the entire process, and supervision over the construction progress and use of funds.

It is necessary to strengthen flood control management and eliminate various kinds of risks and hidden dangers in a timely manner, he said.

During the tour, he stressed that solid work should be done in spring ploughing and related preparations, and in promoting high-quality summer grain production. He also required efforts to ensure there is no large-scale return to poverty.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a water control project in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. Liu made a research trip to Beijing and Hebei. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

