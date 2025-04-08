Plan aims to boost strength in agriculture

08:36, April 08, 2025 By Zhao Yimeng ( Chinadaily.com.cn

An aerial drone photo shows agricultural machines working in fields at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, Oct 12, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

China released a sweeping new plan on Monday to accelerate building up its strength in agriculture by 2035, aiming to bolster national food security, modernize rural areas and enhance the country's global agricultural competitiveness.

The plan, which was jointly issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, China's Cabinet, outlines a comprehensive road map for strengthening the foundation of the agricultural sector.

By 2027, China is expected to make noticeable progress in agricultural modernization, including enhanced food security, expanded high-standard farmland, and improved rural living conditions.

Grain production capacity is set to reach 700 million metric tons, with key breakthroughs in seed technology and agricultural machinery, according to the plan.

China seeks to achieve remarkable progress in all-around rural vitalization while realizing the basic modernization of agriculture and rural areas by 2035, significantly narrowing the urban-rural development gap. The country is expected to fully build a strong agricultural nation by the mid-21st century, the plan says.

Hu Xiangdong, head of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences' Institute of Agricultural Economics and Development, said the plan clearly defines the relationship between building a strong agricultural nation, rural vitalization, and the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. "Building an agricultural powerhouse is the overarching strategy guiding rural-related work," he said.

Rural vitalization is the key approach, and the modernization of agriculture and rural areas is the ultimate goal, Hu said, adding, "This is one of the most essential highlights of the plan."National food security has been given top priority in the plan, emphasizing the protection of 124 million hectares of arable land and the construction of high-standard farmland, particularly in regions such as Northeast China and the major plains.

China also plans to ramp up grain production capacity through technological innovation and crop optimization, which includes increasing the yields of rice, wheat, and oilseeds, while strengthening the livestock and dairy industries.

To support this effort, the government will enhance grain production support policies, such as improving subsidies, insurance, and price protection mechanisms for farmers, while grain storage and distribution systems will be reformed to better respond to market changes and emergencies, the plan says.

The plan highlights a major push for scientific innovation in agriculture, including breakthroughs in seed technology, precision farming, and digital agriculture. China will build world-class agricultural research institutions and promote closer collaboration between research hubs and major agricultural regions. A new wave of smart farming initiatives will integrate big data, artificial intelligence and satellite monitoring into modern farm operations, according to the plan.

To bridge the rural-urban divide, the plan supports the development of diverse rural industries, such as food processing, tourism, and e-commerce. Special attention will be given to strengthening the role of smallholder farmers through training and agricultural cooperatives. The plan also highlights increasing rural incomes and expanding employment opportunities.

According to the plan, the future of agriculture will be grounded in green, low-carbon development, with stricter environmental protection and expanded use of sustainable farming practices.

To further enhance China's global agricultural competitiveness, the plan emphasizes deepening international cooperation and cultivating new advantages in agricultural trade and innovation.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)