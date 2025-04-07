China cultivates first-generation "space highland barley"

Xinhua) 08:30, April 07, 2025

XI'AN, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A batch of highland barley seeds from the reusable returnable experimental satellite Shijian-19 has been handed over for the ground breeding of China's first-generation "space highland barley" in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The returned seeds were selected due to traits such as high yield, extreme temperature tolerance and pest resistance. They originated from Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

"As a major agricultural hub in Xizang, we are committed to securing grain output through technology. Space breeding offers a pathway to develop hardier, more productive crop varieties, ultimately boosting farmers' incomes," said Dawa Sangzhub, head of Shannan's agricultural technology promotion center under the bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

Space breeding involves exposing seeds to cosmic radiation, microgravity, and vacuum conditions aboard spacecraft to induce genetic mutations. Upon return, these seeds undergo selective cultivation to isolate desirable traits, including enhanced yield, disease resistance, and climate adaptability, according to Xi'an National Civil Aerospace Industrial Base in the provincial capital of Shaanxi.

After a 15-day space voyage, the seeds will be jointly analyzed by the base and agricultural experts from Shannan. A cooperative mechanism combining technical guidance of the Xi'an base with Shannan's field cultivation experience will ensure end-to-end support from mutation to harvest, experts said.

