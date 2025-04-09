Home>>
Orange growers transport harvests with drone
(People's Daily App) 16:58, April 09, 2025
As orange harvest season arrives in Yichang, Hubei Province, local growers have found drones to be an efficient way to transport their crop from steep slopes to the trucks at the foot of the hill.
(Produced by Chen Shuang and Qiao Wai)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Drones deliver warm meals to elderly villagers in mountainous areas of E China's Zhejiang
- Plan aims to boost strength in agriculture
- China cultivates first-generation "space highland barley"
- China unveils plan to accelerate building up strength in agriculture
- China unveils 10-year agricultural master plan, prioritizing food self-sufficiency, agri-tech innovation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.