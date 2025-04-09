Orange growers transport harvests with drone

(People's Daily App) 16:58, April 09, 2025

As orange harvest season arrives in Yichang, Hubei Province, local growers have found drones to be an efficient way to transport their crop from steep slopes to the trucks at the foot of the hill.

(Produced by Chen Shuang and Qiao Wai)

