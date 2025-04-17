China congratulates Noboa on re-election as president of Ecuador
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Daniel Noboa on his re-election as president of Ecuador, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily news briefing on Wednesday.
Noboa was re-elected in the second round of the presidential election held Sunday.
Lin said it is believed that under the leadership of President Noboa, Ecuador will continue to make new achievements in economic and social development.
Ecuador is China's comprehensive strategic partner and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ecuador, Lin noted.
China attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with Ecuador, and stands ready to work with its new government to push forward bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples, Lin said.
