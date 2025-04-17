Chinese vice premier calls for high-quality development of foreign trade

Xinhua) 08:48, April 17, 2025

GUANGZHOU, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng called for the high-quality development of foreign trade and joint efforts to build an open global economy.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More efforts will be made to bolster foreign trade, foster new growth drivers of foreign trade, and encourage broader international economic and trade cooperation, he said.

The vast market and huge consumption potential of China provide opportunities for the entry of quality products from the world, the vice premier said, noting that the country has always been a trustworthy trade partner.

He urged foreign trade enterprises to make good use of the Canton Fair and explore diversified markets, and encouraged foreign buyers to promote trade and investment between China and the world.

