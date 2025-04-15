China EximBank issues bonds to support foreign trade

Xinhua) 08:40, April 15, 2025

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) announced on Monday that it has issued two themed financial bonds totaling 12 billion yuan (about 1.66 billion U.S. dollars) in the interbank bond market.

The bonds, issued last Thursday and Friday, aim to facilitate the quality and efficiency improvements of China's foreign trade and support connectivity in foreign trade-related infrastructure, according to the bank.

Issued in one-year and ten-year maturities, the bonds attracted broad participation from domestic and international institutional investors, said the bank, noting that funds raised will specifically target foreign trade credit loans.

To advance high-quality foreign trade growth, China EximBank has recently introduced special programs to expand financial support for small and micro-sized foreign trade enterprises, and strengthen support for private companies involved in international trade, overseas investments, Belt and Road cooperation, and developing new quality productive forces.

China EximBank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank supporting China's foreign trade, investment and international economic cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)