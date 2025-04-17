Vice premier stresses need to consolidate development confidence, innovation-driven growth

Xinhua) 08:42, April 17, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the Northwest Institute for Non-ferrous Metal Research during an inspection tour in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on April 15, 2025. Ding made an inspection tour in northwest China's Shaanxi Province from Monday to Wednesday. He also presided over a symposium in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi, during the tour. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

XI'AN, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has called for the consolidation of development confidence and strengthened innovation-driven growth to enable steady progress in the country's high-quality development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China's Shaanxi Province from Monday to Wednesday.

He stressed the importance of promoting the integrated development of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation, and of accelerating the development of a modern industrial system.

Work must be done to maintain a fair, organized market order and prevent rat-race competition, Ding said, adding that basic research in the applied sciences should be enhanced.

He urged more efforts to make breakthroughs in key and core technologies, and efforts to increase support for investment in startups. More should be done to improve vocational education and help graduates find suitable jobs quickly, he said.

Opening to the outside world is a fundamental national policy for China, and the country is willing to deepen cooperation with all parties to achieve mutual benefits, Ding said.

Shaanxi should be integrated more deeply into the process of the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and move faster to build a highland for inland reform and opening-up, he noted.

At a symposium during the tour, Ding called for the effective implementation of central decisions and plans, and for the expansion of domestic demand on all fronts. He also stressed the need to help foreign trade enterprises overcome difficulties, and to make greater efforts to stabilize employment.

Ding expressed the hope that Shaanxi will give full play to its advantages and strive to write its own chapter of Chinese modernization.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute during an inspection tour in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on April 14, 2025. Ding made an inspection tour in northwest China's Shaanxi Province from Monday to Wednesday. He also presided over a symposium in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi, during the tour. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

